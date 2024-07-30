Ministry of Cooperation Announces Establishment of National Cooperative University to Advance Sector Education

The Ministry of Cooperation is working on a proposal for establishment of a national-level cooperative university for imparting technical and management education and training in the cooperative sector, promoting cooperative research and development and to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country through a network of affiliated institutions.

To achieve the above objective, extensive consultations with various stakeholders including Central Ministries/Departments, State Governments, National Cooperatives/ Federations, Cooperative education & training institutions, etc. have been carried out to evolve contours of the proposed university. The university will also aim to become operationally self-sufficient in meeting its expenses.

The proposed university is likely to work in close coordination with the cooperative sector and will have a comprehensive, integrated and standardized structure for education and training so as to ensure stable, adequate and quality supply of trained manpower in the cooperative sector for successful implementation of various initiatives taken by the Ministry. The supply of professional manpower and capacity building of existing employees is expected to help the cooperative sector in making larger contribution to various sectors of the economy.