National

Ministry of Commerce & Industry Reports Growth in Seafood Exports

By Odisha Diary bureau

The current status of the export of seafood from the country is given below:-

 

Financial Year Quantity

(Lakh Tonnes)

 Export

(in Crores INR)
2023-24* 18.19 61043.68
2024-25 (April-May) 2.57 8924.01

*Provisional

 

State-wise volume of exports of seafood from the country is given below:

Some increase in freight cost has been reported by industry. However, exports from India are continuing as the sailings of containers carrying ships from India have been diverted via the Cape of Good Hope route. Despite the challenges, the seafood exports increased in quantity terms from 17.54 Lakh Tonnes in the year 2022-23 to 18.19 Lakh Tonnes in the year 2023-24, registering a growth of 3.73%.

Government has been regularly keeping watch over the interests of exporters, including seafood exporters. During heightened activities, Indian Navy had substantially enhanced maritime surveillance efforts in Central / North Arabian Sea and augmented force levels. Aerial surveillance by long-range maritime patrol aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) system had been enhanced to have complete maritime domain awareness. Towards effective surveillance of exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Indian Navy is operating in close coordination with Coast Guard.

 

State-wise Volume of Export of Indian Marine Products in 2023-24*
State/UT Quantity(Tonnes)
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 286.66
Andhra Pradesh 427237.92
Assam 380.31
Bihar 1785.27
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 3220.82
Delhi 18.69
Goa 73768.65
Gujarat 345052.39
Haryana 3.55
Jharkhand 25.54
Karnataka 273509.37
Kerala 188654.65
Madhya Pradesh 1.57
Maharashtra 170075.44
Meghalaya 0.18
Odisha 81823.57
Puducherry 200.58
Punjab 82.67
Rajasthan 0.95
Tamil Nadu 89000.93
Telangana 2975.40
Uttar Pradesh 788.23
Uttarakhand 4.00
West Bengal 160737.65
Grand Total 1819634.98
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.