Ministry of Commerce & Industry Reports Growth in Seafood Exports

The current status of the export of seafood from the country is given below:-

Financial Year Quantity (Lakh Tonnes) Export (in Crores INR) 2023-24* 18.19 61043.68 2024-25 (April-May) 2.57 8924.01

*Provisional

State-wise volume of exports of seafood from the country is given below:

Some increase in freight cost has been reported by industry. However, exports from India are continuing as the sailings of containers carrying ships from India have been diverted via the Cape of Good Hope route. Despite the challenges, the seafood exports increased in quantity terms from 17.54 Lakh Tonnes in the year 2022-23 to 18.19 Lakh Tonnes in the year 2023-24, registering a growth of 3.73%.

Government has been regularly keeping watch over the interests of exporters, including seafood exporters. During heightened activities, Indian Navy had substantially enhanced maritime surveillance efforts in Central / North Arabian Sea and augmented force levels. Aerial surveillance by long-range maritime patrol aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) system had been enhanced to have complete maritime domain awareness. Towards effective surveillance of exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Indian Navy is operating in close coordination with Coast Guard.