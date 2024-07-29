Ministry of Coal to Share Comprehensive Database on Coal Quality

The quality of coal to be extracted from different mines are graded by Coal Controller Organization (CCO) and such results are hosted in public domain mine-wise by respective coal companies. The individual consumers who are supplied coal from these mines have the option to avail further testing of the coal actually being despatched to them, through an independent Third Party Sampling Agency (TPSA) from the empaneled list. TPSAs engaged for sampling of coal, share the results with both the seller and the purchaser. The results of the TPSAs can be challenged by the consumer as well as the seller. In case of such challenge, the referral is made to Government National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). The result of the referee sample is also made available to both seller and purchaser.

The following steps are taken with respect to the quality issue:

i. The Independent TPSAs have been empaneled by Power Finance Corporation Ltd and CIL for the coal consumers.

ii. The coal consumers have the option to choose the TPSAs from the empaneled list, which are conducting Third Party Sampling Activities at the loading end.

iii. The final results are accepted based on the results submitted by TPSAs after analysis of coal. Accordingly, the data is being maintained in centralized database, which are also reconciled by the end use consumers for final settlement.

iv. In cases where the consumers do not opt for independent Third PartySampling, the declared grade of coal from the despatch point is taken. The grade declaration is done by Coal Controller Organization (CCO).