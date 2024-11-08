Ministry of Coal Launches Mine Opening Permission Module on Single Window Clearance System Portal

In line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat and a digitally enabled economy, the Ministry of Coal has launched the Mine Opening Permission module on the Single Window Clearance System (SWCS) portal. Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, inaugurated the new module on 7th November 2024. This transformative initiative aims to simplify and accelerate the approval process for opening coal mines. By leveraging digital solutions, the module enhances transparency, improves efficiency, and reduces processing time. This step significantly promotes the ease of doing business, creating a more investment-friendly environment and supporting faster approvals. This new module will drive growth in the coal sector, strengthen India’s energy security, and contribute to the nation’s vision of self-reliance and sustainable development.

Single Window Clearance System (SWCS), launched on 11th January 2021, provides a unified platform for obtaining all necessary clearances and approvals required to operationalize coal mines. The Mine Opening Permission module, a key feature, simplifies and accelerates the process of securing permission to start new mines or open new coal seams. By allowing online applications and real-time tracking, the platform eliminates manual paperwork, reduces processing time, and enhances transparency and ensured efficiency. This streamlined approach fosters a more efficient, investment-friendly environment in the coal industry.

The newly launched Mine Opening Permission module reflects the Ministry’s commitment to advancing growth and development in the coal sector. With technology and automation, this system enables quicker decision-making, supporting the accelerated opening of coal mines to increase production and bolster India’s energy security.