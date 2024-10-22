Ministry of Coal Issues First-Ever Mine Closure Certification, Marks Historic Milestone

Ministry of coal announces a significant achievement in sustainable mining practices with the issuance of final mine closure certificates for the Pathakhera Area of M/s WCL. It marks a major step forward in environmental rehabilitation efforts within the coal mining sector.

The event was graced by the presence of Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, the Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Shri Sajeesh Kumar N, Coal Controller, and senior officials from the Ministry of Coal, Coal Controller Organisation and CMDs of Coal/Lignite PSUs.

This certificate is accorded to the effect that protective, reclamation and rehabilitation works in accordance with final mine closure provisions as per the approved mining plan have been carried out by the mine owner. Coal Controller Organisation, a subordinate office of Ministry of Coal, is the Issuing Authority.

The three mines which received closure certificates are:

Pathakhera Mine No-II UG: Originally opened in January 1970 under NCDC ownership in Betul District. This mine has been closed due to the exhaustion of coal reserves.

Pathakhera Mine No- I UG: Established on May 16, 1963, in Betul District, Madhya Pradesh. This mine has been closed due to the exhaustion of extractable reserves in all three coal seams.

Satpura II UG Mine: Opened in June 1973 in Betul District. This mine has been closed due to depletion of coal resources within approved project limits.

The Final mine closure certificates were received by Shri JP Dwivedi CMD, WCL, Shri Deepak Rewatkar, GM (safety)WCL & Shri LK Mohapatra, Area General Manager, Patharkheda Area WCL.

It highlights the joint dedication and commitment of the Coal sector, towards responsible and environment friendly coal mining by revitalizing landscapes and generating employment opportunities. This marks as a milestone as such certificates have been granted to the Coal Mines for the first time in the Indian coal mining history.