Ministry of Coal Fast-Tracks Infrastructure Development to Meet Vision 2030 and Viksit Bharat 2047 Goals

In a significant move to enhance India’s coal evacuation infrastructure, the Ministry of Coal has announced a comprehensive strategies aimed at fast-tracking the development of critical logistics projects. This initiative is in alignment with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision for “integrated planning & synchronized time-bound implementation,” which is pivotal to achieving the ambitious goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Recognizing the vital role of coal in India’s energy landscape, the Ministry is committed to reducing logistics constraints that currently hinder efficient coal transportation. To this end, the Ministry is working closely with Ministry of Railways, State Governments and various agencies to address and resolve issues that affect the timely progress of infrastructure projects. This collaborative approach is expected to streamline processes and foster a more conducive environment for development.

Main Objectives of Coal Evacuation Infrastructure Projects-

Availability: Adequate coal loading and evacuation infrastructure

Optimization of total logistics cost, loading and transportation, through rationalization of the network

Modernization: Promote technology with upgraded infrastructure, use of AI, drones, sensors and innovation

Integration: Promote interconnected multimodal network & greener transportation initiatives

Efficient: Improve the logistics and transportation systems to ensure timely and cost-effective movement of coal from production sites to consumers

Inclusivity: Promotion of inclusivity by addressing the needs of all stakeholders

Key Initiatives

Increasing Production Capacity: Support the target of producing 1.5 billion tonnes of coal by FY30 by ensuring that infrastructure keeps pace with production increases.

Modal Shift to Rail Transport: Expand the modal share of rail transport for coal from 64% to 75% by FY 2030, thereby reducing road congestion and enhancing environmental sustainability. The Ministry has identified 38 priority rail projects that will be fast-tracked in close coordination with the Ministry of Railways. These projects are crucial for improving rail connectivity and ensuring timely coal supply to power plants and industries across the country.

Mandatory Mechanized Coal Handling Facilities: All larger coal mines producing more than 2 million tons (MT) per annum will be required to implement mechanized coal handling facilities within the next five years. This move aims to enhance operational efficiency, ensure safer working conditions and reduce the environmental impact of coal transportation

Integrated Infrastructure Development: Foster multi-modal connectivity through the PM Gati Shakti initiative, ensuring coordinated efforts across various ministries for seamless coal evacuation.

Sustainability and Environmental Considerations: The Ministry will focus on minimizing the environmental impact of coal evacuation, adopting cleaner technologies and practices that align with India’s climate goals.

Expected Outcomes

The Ministry of Coal is dedicated to transforming India’s coal sector through strategic planning and execution. By fast-tracking infrastructure development and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, the Ministry aims to position India as a leader in sustainable coal production and logistics, paving the way for a prosperous and developed nation by 2047.