New Delhi : In its efforts for going in harmony with the nature, society, forests and wildlife, Ministry of Coal converts suitable mine areas, after exhaustion of reserves, into eco-parks, sites for water sports, underground mine tourism, golf grounds, adventure, bird watching etc. These sites have good potential for recreation, revenue generation and employment for local people.

Mudwani Dam Eco-park, developed by Northern Coalfields Limited in Singrauli and AnanyaVatika Eco-Restoration Park cum Pit Lake developed by South Eastern Coalfields Limited in Dola, both in Madhya Pradesh are unique examples for such initiatives.

Mudwani Dam Eco-park in Singrauli, is spread over an area of 84,000m2and inaugurated during Vriksharopan Abhiyan 2021.It is a peaceful place with natural beauty, yet not far from the hustle and bustle of the city. Located in Jayant area, Mudwani Dam Eco-park is developed with beautiful water front, walking pathways, children sports area, restaurants and shops for local products will also be part of this eco-park. A dedicated lake view seating area to relax and comfort has been developed in the park. The spectacular Mudwani Dam Eco-park has average yearly footfall of 25,000. It helps in purification and refinement of ambient air, prevention of soil erosion and ecological development.

Entrance of Mudwani Dam Eco-Park

Walkways in Mudwani Dam Eco-Park

“AnanyaVatika”Eco-Restoration Park cum Pit Lake is developed after reclamation of abandoned OB dump of Sector “D” of Rajnagar Opencast Project of Hasedo Area located in Dola, Madhya Pradesh. There is a pit-lake/water body in the area of 50 Acre and a Garden in the area of 6 Acre. It is one of the best examples of reclamation and sustainable development in Open Cast Mining Project. The park is having various types of fruit bearing/ornamental/herbal plants, which include Mango,Hibiscus, Ornamental Palm, Sweet Lime, Pomegranate, Pear, Gooseberry, Berries, Plum,Bamboo and other herbal plants.

The Eco Park has led to ecological restoration of the area with flourishing flora and attracting exotic fauna like the migratory Siberian Cranes, biological reclamation of land and soil-stabilisation.

Glimpse of AnanyaVatika Eco-Park

Pit lake of AnanyaVatika Eco-Park