Ministry of Coal Announces New Auction for Coal Blocks

Auctions of coal blocks is a continuous process where both government and private companies can participate.

As per the policy followed for allocation of coal blocks, all the coal blocks are now being offered for allocation by way of auctions for sale of coal. A High-Level Committee (HLC) headed by Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog on Mines, Mineral and Coal sectors was constituted on 29.03.2019 to give recommendations for enhancing exploration, domestic production, reducing imports and achieving rapid growth in exports of coal. Ministry has agreed on the recommendations contained in the HLC report in 2020 that all concessions for exploration & mining will be gradually shifted for commercial purposes.

Further, it was also recommended by HLC that after one year from the acceptance of this report, all auctions/allotments would be given for commercial purpose only and that after one year, direct allotment route shall be closed except under exceptional circumstances to be determined by Ministry of Coal and PSUs may participate in auctions of coal blocks.

There is no plan to auction coal blocks with a view to privatize Singareni Collieries Company Limited.