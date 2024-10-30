Ministry of Civil Aviation Reaffirms Commitment to Unity and Accessibility on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

On the eve of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), the Ministry of Civil Aviation came together to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, honoring his visionary efforts in unifying the nation. Leading the commemoration, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation Shri Vumlunmang Vualnam, along with senior officials and ministry staff, gathered at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan to take a pledge to uphold the values of unity and integrity.

Following the pledge ceremony, a ‘Run for Unity’ was organised, with ministry officials and staff participating enthusiastically. The event symbolized the Ministry’s dedication to national integration and collective progress.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation remains steadfast in its commitment to promote national unity by ensuring that every citizen, regardless of region, culture, or language, has equal access to affordable and efficient air travel across India