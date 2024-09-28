Ministry of Civil Aviation Participates in Special Campaign 4.0 for Efficient Governance and Swachhata

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has joined the Special Campaign 4.0 (2nd October – 31st October 2024) with the goal of fast-tracking the disposal of pending matters and institutionalizing Swachhata (cleanliness) across its offices. This initiative aligns with the Government of India’s ongoing efforts to enhance governance and administrative efficiency.

Union Civil Aviation Minister, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu, chaired a review meeting on 27th September, 2024 thereby setting clear objectives for the campaign. The Ministry is committed to improving cleanliness and enhancing administrative efficiency as part of this initiative.

In the Preparatory Phase of the campaign, the Ministry has identified pending tasks under several categories, including 16,580 physical files and 2,093 electronic files for review. 283 public grievances, 100 public grievance appeals have been targeted for disposal during the campaign. Furthermore, 678 Sites have been targeted for cleanliness activities during the campaign

The review meeting was attended by Senior Officers from the Ministry and other Heads of Organisations. The Ministry is focused on key activities that will support the successful implementation of the campaign, building on the achievements of previous initiatives.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation remains dedicated to furthering transparency, boosting administrative efficiency, and promoting Swachhata through the effective execution of Special Campaign 4.0.