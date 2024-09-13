Ministry of Civil Aviation Launches Extensive Cleanliness Drive Across Airports Under Swachhata Hi Seva 2024

Ministry of Civil Aviation through the Airports Authority of India and its subordinate and attached offices have developed an action plan focusing on cleanliness drives through regional/field oﬃces of each of the organizations under the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign, from 17th September to 2nd October, 2024 to contribute towards achieving the objectives of the campaign. The Ministry of Civil Aviation through all its organizations will amplify the outreach of the campaign through banners, posters, standees, and selfie points at airports and offices throughout the country to spread the message of Swachhata.

As part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS), 2024 campaign, the following Key activities are planned for M/o Civil Aviation under the guidance of Union Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu: –

Thrust would be on face-lifting and renovation of Toilets at Airports and Drinking Water Area. Pictures of before and after would be collected and compiled to show the difference. Union Ministers will personally monitor the cleanliness of the various Airports they visit; Removal of wreckages at Airports like broken ladders, ground handling equipment, obsolete materials, buses, vans, tractors, etc. from the air side of Airports near the hangers; Dirty/Black spots in the vicinity of Airports would be identified and a special drive would be launched to clean them to give a new neat look; Space freed up in various buildings housing different Organizations of MoCA shall be used as yoga centers, first aid medical rooms, etc. after removing of the clutter; Trees would be planted as Swachhata Hi Seva drive which would help in cleaning ground and environment;

Till date, a total of 130 activities/programs have been identified to be conducted during the campaign including 80 Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) and are uploaded in the portal https://swachhatahiseva.gov.in.

Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS), 2024 is jointly hosted by the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation (DDWS) and the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) from 17th September to 2nd October, 2024. Celebrating tenth anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission and the 7th anniversary of Swachhata Hi Seva campaign.