Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers implements scheme of Strengthening of Pharmaceutical Industry (SPI), with a financial outlay of ₹ 500 crores and tenure from FY 2021-2022 to FY 2025-26

The Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers is implementing the scheme of Strengthening of Pharmaceutical Industry (SPI), with a financial outlay of ₹ 500 crores and tenure from FY 2021-2022 to FY 2025-26. The scheme has three sub-schemes- (i) Assistance to Pharmaceutical Industry for Common Facilities (APICF) to provide infrastructure support for pharma MSMEs clusters for strengthening the infrastructure facilities; (ii) Promotion of Technology Upgradation Assistance Scheme (PTUAS) to address the issues of technology upgradation of individual pharma MSMEs and (iii) Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Promotion and Development Scheme (PMPDS) to create awareness, to conduct survey, studies, organize seminars, events.

Under the sub-scheme API-CF, as on date, govt. has approved / shortlisted support for a total of 8 MSME projects. Out of eight selected MSME projects, the total amount invested in three projects to strengthen the existing pharmaceutical MSME clusters for their sustained growth by creating common facilities is approx. ₹ 54.73 crore. The detail is as under:

S. No. Name of Project Location of Project Total investment in the Projects (₹ in crore) Remarks/Status 1. Chennai Pharma Industrial Infrastructure Upgradation Company (CPIIUC), Alathur, Tamil Nadu 11.02 Project commissioned 2. Inducare Pharmaceuticals and Research Foundation (IPRF) Jejuri, Pune, Maharashtra 34.15 Project under final stage of commissioning 3. Kala Amb Infrastructure Development Company (KIDC) Kala Amb Tehsil Nahan, Distt Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh 9.56 Project commissioned Total 54.73

As on date in 2023, 2 new projects of MSME Pharma clusters have been approved under API-CF from Telengana, out of which one project has been accorded final approval and one project has been accorded ‘in- principle’ approval.

There is no plan to increase the financial assistance limit of ₹ 20 crore under the sub-scheme API-CF of Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers.

However, Ministry of MSME is implementing Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) under which, the upper limit of project cost for considering Government of India (GoI) grant for setting up of CFCs has been enhanced from ₹ 20 crore to ₹ 30 crore in the New Guidelines of the scheme. The upper limit of project cost of ₹ 30 crore is applicable for pharma clusters also. The scheme is a demand driven Central Sector Scheme and State Governments can send proposals as per the new scheme guidelines. The detail of the approved CFCs on pharma industry under MSE-CDP is appended below:

S. No. Name of the CFC Project Cost Approved GoI grant GoI grant released Status (₹ in lakh) 1. Pharmaceutical Cluster, Karnal, Haryana 1173.84 936.82 936.82 Completed 2. Pharmaceutical Cluster, Cuttack, Odisha 292.70 197.70 197.70 Completed

This information was given by Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.