Ministry of Ayush to showcase various initiatives under the theme “Ayush for Global Health”

New Delhi : Ministry of Ayush has geared up to showcase its initiatives and various achievements at 41st India International Trade Fair through its pavilion at Pragati, Maidan, New Delhi from 14th to 27th November 2022. Ministry will be highlighting its initiatives around the theme of “Ayush for Global Health’.

Various Ayush Institutes and research bodies of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homeopathy streams will set up their stalls to make people aware on how they can maintain good health by including Ayush in their lifestyle through daily routine, good dietary habits available under the Ayush system.

The highlight of this year’s Ayush pavilion is interesting interactive activities, where visitors will get to know about Ayush benefits through activities like “Create Your Own” Ayush items like soap, gel, cream, goli, etc., Identification and matching of spices. Visitors will also get to know, how to inculcate healthy lifestyle through age old simple games like Snakes and ladders. The other interesting activities will be “Daadi se Pucho” where you will be briefed about know kitchen solutions can be used for some of your health problem. The visitors will be given free saplings of medicinal plants having multiple health benefits. Ayush quiz winners will get attractive prizes.

Free OPD facility for visitors, where Ayush practitioners/Vaidya of Ayurveda, Unani, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa, Yoga & Naturopathy will give health advice. Software based Prakriti Parikshan and Mizaj Parikshan will be done, where Prakriti (as per the tenets of Ayurveda) and Mizaj (as per the tenets of Unani) of individual can be assessed based on the profile or unique psychosomatic temperament of an individual, encompassing his or her physical, functional and behavioral characteristics.

Yoga Fusion program, live Yoga demonstration, Yoga Break at Workplace and Yoga therapy will be performed by experts of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), New Delhi.

Ministry of Ayush has been promoting entrepreneurship in Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy sector through India’s agile startup ecosystem. More then 14 startups in different categories will showcase the growing strength of Ayush.

Interesting Ayush quiz Kiosks are also being set up in the Ayush pavilion wherein the winners will get attractive prizes.