Ministry of Ayush to organise two-day workshop on Sowa Rigpa

New Delhi : The National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa, Leh, under Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with Namgyal Institute of Tibetology (NIT), Sikkim is organizing a two days National workshop on Sowa-Rigpa for the Sowa-Rigpa practitioners from North Eastern States on 20th & 21st May 2022.

The workshop will be formally inaugurated on 21st May 2022 at Manan Kendra, Gangtok in the august presence of Chief Guest Shri, Ganga Prasad, Governor of Sikkim, Guest of Honor, Shri Prem Sing Tamang, Chief Minister of Sikkim and Shri, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of AYUSH & Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Special Guest, Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, MoS for Ayush & WCD and Shri M.K Sharma Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Sikkim.

This is for the first time that such an event is being held in Gangtok where Union Minister and MoS AYUSH along with senior officers from the Ministry of AYUSH are attending the event which will not only help in the process for the preservation and promotion of Sowa-Rigpa system of medicine in North Eastern states but also provide a platform to scholars, practitioners, researchers and students from various institutions to carry forward the legacy of this great medical system for standardization. This workshop will be attended by traditional Sowa-Rigpa practitioners from North Eastern States as well as from all over India.

The Sowa-Rigpa, system of medicine is one of the oldest surviving and well-documented medical traditions of the world with history of more than 2500 years. It is also popularly known as Amchi and popularly practiced in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Darjelling.