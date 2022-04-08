Ministry of Ayush to organise two day scientific convention on World Homeopathy day

New Delhi : A two-day scientific convention is being organised in New Delhi under the aegis of Ministry of Ayush by three apex bodies, namely, Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, National Commission for Homoeopathy and National Institute of Homoeopathy on the occasion of the World Homoeopathy Day (WHD) on 9th& 10th April 2022 at Bharat Ratna C. Subramanium Auditorium, New Delhi. World Homoeopathy Day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of the founder of Homoeopathy, Dr. Christian Fredrich Samuel Hahnemann to mark his 267th birth anniversary. The theme of this scientific convention is ‘Homoeopathy: People’s Choice for Wellness’.

This scientific convention on 9th April 2022 will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Ayush, ports, Shipping and Waterways Sh. Sarbnanda Sonowal, along with MoS for Ayush and WCD Dr Mahendrabhai Munjpara. The delegates of this convention would include homoeopathic researchers, scientists from interdisciplinary streams, practitioners, students, industrialists as we all as representatives of various homoeopathic associations.

This convention is an opportunity to review the path trodden so far, achievements in the field of Homoeopathy and to formulate future strategies for development of Homoeopathy. There is an imminent need to initiate a dialogue among the major stakeholders of Homoeopathy which will address much needed practice standards in clinical research informatics, data standards in clinical research, policy issues, educational standards and instructional resources. This can be achieved by merging together the clinical care delivery and research as a part of a changing paradigm in global health-care delivery in the context of rapid innovations in technology. A necessity to identify and propose strategic actions towards an effective and efficient inclusion of Homoeopathy in integrative care is indispensable.

The deliberations that will take place during this scientific convention will therefore aim at enhancing the acceptability of Homoeopathy by the public in general and give insights to a future roadmap for advancement of Homoeopathy as first choice for people’s wellness.