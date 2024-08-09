Ministry of Ayush Supports Herbal Garden Establishment at CIBS, Leh with Rs. 1.35 Lakhs

The National Medicinal Plants Board under the Ministry of Ayush is implementing a Central Sector Scheme on conservation, development and sustainable management of medicinal plants throughout the country including the Union Territory of Ladakh under which there is a provision to provide project based support to develop different types of herbal gardens and for conservation, resource augmentation of medicinal plants in forest areas.

A project proposal titled “Establishment of Herbal Garden” at the campus of Central Institute for Buddhist Studies (CIBS), Choglamsar, Leh, Ladakh has also been sanctioned for an amount of Rs. 1.35 Lakhs during the financial year 2023-24.

Further, the project relating to conservation status, germplasm collection and resource augmentation of priority medicinal plants in the cold deserts of Ladakh has been established, at a sanctioned amount of Rs. 156.84 Lakhs duly supported by National Medicinal Plant Board (NMPB) under the administrative control of Ministry of Ayush to Himalayan Forest Research Institute (HFRI) and National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa (NISR), Leh, Ladakh.

One on-going Research & Development project is also supported related to cultivation studies of some endangered and commercially viable medicinal plants of Trans Himalaya and production of quality germplasm in National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa (NISR), Leh, Ladakh at a sanctioned amount of Rs. 39.686 Lakhs.