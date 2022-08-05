New Delhi : Ministry of Ayush signed a MoU with Ministry of Railway for Introduction of Ayush Systems in five Railways Hospitals resulting into establishment of Ayush units at 5 Railway zonal hospitals at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Guwahati.

Ministry of Ayush has collaborated with Ministry of Defence resulting in the establishment of Ayurveda OPDs at 12 AFMS (Armed Force Medical Services) Hospitals and 37 Cantonment Board Hospitals. These facilities are successfully operational with effect from 1st week of June 2022.

Ministry of Ayush had a Central Sector Scheme namely Champion Services Sector Scheme for Medical Value Travel. There were three components of this scheme i.e. (1) Establishment of Ayush Super speciality Hospitals / Daycare Centres, (2) Skill development in Ayush sector and (3) Establishment of Ayush Grid.

First component of Champion Services Sector Scheme was Establishment of Ayush Super speciality Hospitals / Daycare Centres in which the financial assistance in the form of Interest Subsidy is provided to private investors for the establishment of Super Specialty Hospitals/ Day Care Centres of the systems recognized under the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) Act, 2020 or the National Commission for Homeopathy (NCH) Act, 2020 on Pan India basis. The scheme period ended on 31st march 2022.Under this Component Ministry of Ayush had received 81 proposals for setting up of Ayush hospitals/Centers across the country. Out of 81 proposals, 03 proposals were approved.

Ministry of Ayush has developed a Central Sector Scheme i.e.AyurswasthyaYojana in which there is a component called Up-gradation of facilities to Centre of Excellence (CoE). The main objective of CoE component is to support establishment and upgradation of both functions and facilities of reputed institutions to strengthen Ayush professionals in education, technology, research & innovation and other fields necessary for promotion of Ayush at National as well International level.

Institute of Teaching & Research in Ayurveda(ITRA)-Jamnagar has been conferred the status of Institute of National Importance in October, 2020 under ITRA Act 2020 by amalgamating three different institutes namely, the Institute of Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar, Shree Gulabkunverba Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Jamnagar and Indian Institute of Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical Sciences, Jamnagar. The ITRA Act, 2020 has come into force w.e.f. 22nd September, 2020.

This information was given by Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Loksabha today.