Ministry of Ayush all set to provide standard and quality healthcare to the last mile

Ministry of Ayush through National Ayush Mission is aimed to provide Quality Health Care to grass root beneficiaries of India. In a special drive initiated recently the Ministry has targeted 1000 Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) Ayush to achieve the NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) Entry level certification by September 2024 out of which 750 have been certified so far.

The Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, has partnered with the Quality Council of India (QCI) to launch the NABH Ayush Entry Level Certification (AELC) for Government-owned Ayush HWCs, now Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) Ayush, marking a significant step toward standardising quality healthcare in India.

In an attempt targeted for elderly healthcare 10,000 Geriatric camps are being organized across India from June 2024 to September 2024 focusing on the specific healthcare needs of the older population.

The primary objective of these camps is to conduct health assessments of the elderly persons based on simple clinical examinations. Primary screening of each elderly patient is carried out according to a specially designed screening proforma and record to be maintained. Elderly people get proper advice on chronic ailments like Diabetes, Hypertension, Bronchial Asthma, Osteoarthritis, Hernia, Prostrate, Skin and Vision related diseases, etc. including dietary regulations as per the prescription slip for their future follow-ups & continuum of care through nearby Ayush healthcare facilities.

A dedicated portal has been created for organizing these camps, and over 9,673 centres have been registered out of which 2957 camps are already being conducted. These camps are being conducted in collaboration through States/UTs Ayush Colleges, Research Councils & National Institutes under Ministry of Ayush, and other Stakeholders are also participating in the special drive.

The National Ayush Mission, with the support of States/UT Governments, is committed to provide accessible and comprehensive quality healthcare services across the nation. The Ayush Entry Level Certification and Geriatric camps are significant steps towards achieving this goal.