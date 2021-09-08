Ministry of Ayush all set to explore Career paths of students in Ayush Systems

New Delhi : The Ministry of Ayush is now exploring the avenues to involve students in a more inclusive way and to build their career paths in Ayush Systems. To roll it out, the Ministry is organizing a Conference on the theme ‘Diverse and Fulfilling Career Paths in Ayush Systems-Education, Entrepreneurship & Employment Focus on North-Eastern States’. The conference will be in Guwahati, Assam, on 10th September. Union Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal along with respective Head of Ayush Institutions and Research organizations will interact with the students directly in this conference.

This is the first time that a conference focusing on students and their career choices and the potential of start-ups in the sector is being organized by the Ministry of Ayush. In August, the Ayush and health ministers of all north-eastern states had participated in a conference, organized by The Ayush Ministry, that extensively discussed the infrastructure development and promotion of Ayush medicine system.

The conference on Friday will delve upon diverse and fulfilling career paths in Ayush systems with special focus on education, entrepreneurship and employment in north-eastern states. There will be presentations on education and career opportunities in all streams of Ayush – Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani, Sowa-Rigpa, Siddha, Yoga and Naturopathy – by experts. They will also explore and discuss the industry perspective and talk about the possibility of young professionals setting up their business and start-ups.

The event will also have an interactive session of the students and scholars with the experts of the streams. The conference will have a deep focus on North Eastern States and the experts like Professor Sanjeev Sharma, Director National Institute of Ayurveda, Dr. Subhas Singh, NIII, Kolkata, Prof. Asim Ali Khan , DG, CCRS, New Delhi, Prof. Dr. Kanakavalli, DG,CCRS,Chennai, Dr. Padma Gurmeet , Director NRIS,Leh with others will speak upon research education, career opportunities in respective Ayush Systems.