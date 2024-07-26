National

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Highlights Women’s Participation in Farmer Producer Organisations

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Government of India is implementing the Central Sector Scheme for “Formation and Promotion of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs)” scheme to form and promote 10,000 new FPOs. As on 22.07.2024, 10,000 FPOs have been allocated to 14 Implementing Agencies (IAs) out of which 8780 FPOs have been registered across the country. The state-wise number of FPOs registered is given below:

State/ UT wise number of FPOs registered under 10,000 FPOs scheme

Sr.No States/ Union union territories No. of FPOs registered
1 Andaman & Nicobar 7
2 Andhra Pradesh 449
3 Arunachal Pradesh 150
4 Assam 427
5 Bihar 577
6 Chhattisgarh 208
7 Dadra Nagar Haveli 2
8 Goa 59
9 Gujarat 393
10 Haryana 161
11 Himachal Pradesh 201
12 Jammu & Kashmir 282
13 Jharkhand 335
14 Karnataka 327
15 Kerala 113
16 Ladakh 3
17 Lakshadweep 1
18 Madhya Pradesh 614
19 Maharashtra 579
20 Manipur 76
21 Meghalaya 55
22 Mizoram 49
23 Nagaland 87
24 Odisha 448
25 Puducherry 6
26 Punjab 136
27 Rajasthan 526
28 Sikkim 13
29 Tamil Nadu 413
30 Telangana 302
31 Tripura 59
32 Uttar Pradesh 1,237
33 Uttarakhand 141
34 West Bengal 344
Grand Total 8,780

The provisions have been made in the operational guidelines of 10,000 FPOs scheme to increase women’s participation in FPOs. As per the clause 4.4 of the operational guideline of the “Formation and Promotion of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs)” scheme, FPO provide special focus to include small, marginal and women farmers/women SHGs, SC/ST farmers and other economically weaker categories etc. as members to make FPOs more effective and inclusive. Further, as per clause 11.3 of the operational guideline, in the Board of Director (BoD) and Governing Body (GB)  as the case may be , there shall be adequate representation of women farmer member (s) and there should be minimum one women member.

As on 22.07.2024, 810 FPOs have been registered as 100 percent women members FPOs under the said scheme. Besides this, out of overall registration of 19,82,835 farmers in FPOs 6,86,665 are women farmers.

379 FPOs formed under “Formation and Promotion of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs)” scheme are working on the One District and One Product (ODOP) initiative. The state-wise number of FPOs working on the ODOP initiative is given below:

 

State-wise no. of FPOs working on the ODOP initiative

States/ UTs No. of FPOs working on ODOP initiative
Andhra Pradesh 7
Arunachal Pradesh 16
Assam 29
Bihar 51
Chhattisgarh 1
Gujarat 13
Himachal Pradesh 1
Jammu and Kashmir 28
Jharkhand 1
Karnataka 8
Kerala 9
Ladakh 1
Madhya Pradesh 40
Maharashtra 38
Manipur 16
Meghalaya 12
Nagaland 19
Odisha 23
Punjab 2
Rajasthan 1
Tamil Nadu 14
Telangana 37
Tripura 5
Uttar Pradesh 5
West Bengal 2
Grand Total 379
