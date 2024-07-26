Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Highlights Women’s Participation in Farmer Producer Organisations

The Government of India is implementing the Central Sector Scheme for “Formation and Promotion of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs)” scheme to form and promote 10,000 new FPOs. As on 22.07.2024, 10,000 FPOs have been allocated to 14 Implementing Agencies (IAs) out of which 8780 FPOs have been registered across the country. The state-wise number of FPOs registered is given below:

State/ UT wise number of FPOs registered under 10,000 FPOs scheme

Sr.No States/ Union union territories No. of FPOs registered 1 Andaman & Nicobar 7 2 Andhra Pradesh 449 3 Arunachal Pradesh 150 4 Assam 427 5 Bihar 577 6 Chhattisgarh 208 7 Dadra Nagar Haveli 2 8 Goa 59 9 Gujarat 393 10 Haryana 161 11 Himachal Pradesh 201 12 Jammu & Kashmir 282 13 Jharkhand 335 14 Karnataka 327 15 Kerala 113 16 Ladakh 3 17 Lakshadweep 1 18 Madhya Pradesh 614 19 Maharashtra 579 20 Manipur 76 21 Meghalaya 55 22 Mizoram 49 23 Nagaland 87 24 Odisha 448 25 Puducherry 6 26 Punjab 136 27 Rajasthan 526 28 Sikkim 13 29 Tamil Nadu 413 30 Telangana 302 31 Tripura 59 32 Uttar Pradesh 1,237 33 Uttarakhand 141 34 West Bengal 344 Grand Total 8,780

The provisions have been made in the operational guidelines of 10,000 FPOs scheme to increase women’s participation in FPOs. As per the clause 4.4 of the operational guideline of the “Formation and Promotion of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs)” scheme, FPO provide special focus to include small, marginal and women farmers/women SHGs, SC/ST farmers and other economically weaker categories etc. as members to make FPOs more effective and inclusive. Further, as per clause 11.3 of the operational guideline, in the Board of Director (BoD) and Governing Body (GB) as the case may be , there shall be adequate representation of women farmer member (s) and there should be minimum one women member.

As on 22.07.2024, 810 FPOs have been registered as 100 percent women members FPOs under the said scheme. Besides this, out of overall registration of 19,82,835 farmers in FPOs 6,86,665 are women farmers.

379 FPOs formed under “Formation and Promotion of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs)” scheme are working on the One District and One Product (ODOP) initiative. The state-wise number of FPOs working on the ODOP initiative is given below:

State-wise no. of FPOs working on the ODOP initiative