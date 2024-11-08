Ministry of Agriculture Conducts Midterm Review of Agricultural Scheme Implementation in Northern States

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare held a regional conference on November today, at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi, to conduct a midterm review of agricultural schemes implemented by Northern States. Key officials from Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Delhi gathered to evaluate progress and address challenges in the effective implementation of these schemes.

During the meeting, Secretary Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi urged states to expedite the execution of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) by ensuring timely fund allocation and addressing issues related to state contributions and Single Nodal Account (SNA) balances. He emphasized the importance of operationalizing SNA-SPARSH, returning unutilized balances and interest, and promptly submitting Utilization Certificates (UCs).

The conference focused on improving implementation of major schemes, including Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana, where non-performing states were encouraged to enhance their efforts in the remaining months of the fiscal year. Dr. Chaturvedi also advised states to finalize the RKVY annual action plan for FY 2025-26 by December to enable timely release of the first installment by April, aiming to reduce previous delays in fund utilization.

A comprehensive review of key initiatives took place, covering the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) Mission for enhancing credit access, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for risk mitigation and expanded crop insurance, and the Digital Agriculture Mission for advancing data-driven agriculture. The conference highlighted the need for digital integration in crop surveys and the alignment of state land records with the Agristack to streamline operations under PM KISAN.

The meeting also discussed high-priority topics, including the National Edible Oils Mission, NABL accreditation for laboratories under the Insecticides Act, and the efficient use of the Krishi Nivesh Portal and Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF) to foster sector growth.

Shri Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Joint Secretary (IC, Oilseeds & Credit), set the agenda for the review and welcomed delegates from the agriculture departments of Northern States, as well as representatives from allied departments including Tribal Affairs, NABARD, and Cooperation.

An Open House session concluded the conference, allowing stakeholders to provide insights on overcoming implementation barriers and maximizing the reach of agricultural programs. This regional conference is part of a series by the Government of India, addressing specific regional agricultural needs and aiming for equitable and sustainable agricultural development across the country.

Attending the conference were senior officials from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, including Additional Secretaries Ms. Manindar Kaur, Dr. Pramod Kumar Meherda, Mr. Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Ms. Shubha Thakur, and Joint Secretaries Mr. Praveen Kumar Singh, Mr. Samuel Praveen Kumar, Ms. Perin Devi, Mr. Muktanand Agrawal, Mr. Prabhat Kumar, Mr. Binod Kumar, Mr. Priya Ranjan, and Mr. Purna Chandra Kishan, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Cooperation, NABARD, and the Department of Financial Services.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing agricultural infrastructure, fostering growth, and supporting farmers across all regions, ensuring that each state’s unique challenges and opportunities are addressed through collaborative, targeted efforts