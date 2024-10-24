Ministry of Agriculture and International Rice Research Institute Announce 13th National Seed Congress in Varanasi from November 28-30, 2024

The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India will be hosting the 13th edition of the National Seed Congress (NSC), scheduled to take place in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, from November 28-30, 2024. The event is being organized in collaboration with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC) and the National Seed Research and Training Center (NSRTC). The National Seed Congress will bring together stakeholders from across the seed value chain, offering a platform to explore transformative solutions and tackle the pressing challenges faced by the sector today.

Underlining the role of NSC, Smt. Shubha Thakur, Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare stated that, “To boost farmers’ income and ensure food and nutrition security for billions, access to high-quality, climate-resilient, and nutritious seeds, along with improved cultivars, is more crucial than ever. NSC 2024 will serve as a platform to collaborate on addressing these challenges, empowering farmers, and ensuring that India’s agriculture remains strong and sustainable. This event will catalyze innovative solutions and promote partnerships that drive seed sector growth.”

“This event comes at a crucial time, as agriculture is facing evolving market demands and a need for more inclusive and sustainable seed systems. The convergence of experts and stakeholders from across the seed value chain in diverse agro-ecologies will allow us to generate impactful solutions to these complex issues”, remarked Dr. Yvonne Pinto, Director General, IRRI.

Dr. Sudhanshu Singh, Director of IRRI’s South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC) will be convening this year’s event. Since its inauguration by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 2018, ISARC in Varanasi has been instrumental in advancing IRRI’s efforts to strengthen India’s seed systems, through innovative research, capacity building, and impactful partnerships over the years. Along with development of successful climate-resilient rice varieties such as Sahbhagi Dhan and Swarna-Sub 1, and nutritionally enhanced varieties and value-added products, the institution has also facilitated cross-border seed exchange, expediting varietal release and accelerated adoption through policies like ‘Seeds Without Borders’. Additionally, IRRI’s genomic tools, digital platforms, and robust seed systems ensure faster varietal development and structured dissemination.

Shri Manoj Kumar, Director of the National Seed Research and Training Centre (NSRTC) and co-convener of the event emphasized NSRTC’s critical role in improving seed quality and training across the country. He highlighted NSRTC’s involvement in the event, stating, “National Seed Congress is a crucial forum for knowledge exchange and capacity building. NSRTC is dedicated to improving seed quality control and facilitating the transfer of modern technologies to the industry. Through our participation in NSC 2024, we aim to strengthen the seed quality testing network and ensure that high-quality seeds are accessible to farmers across the country.”

NSC is an annual gathering of researchers, policymakers, farmers, and representatives from the private and public sectors to build a roadmap for a vibrant and equitable seed sector in India. With the theme, “Fostering Regional Cooperation, Partnership, and Knowledge Exchange in the Seed Sector,” NSC 2024 will provide a platform for presenting experiences and insights on the research advances, innovations, and principles related to seed, crop improvement, and seed delivery systems.

NSC 2024 aims to catalyze scientific progress by facilitating the exchange of ideas and interdisciplinary research. It will address pressing global challenges in the seed sector and offer insights and solutions that can influence policy changes, technological innovations, and sustainable development.

NSC 2024 will focus on building sustainable, equitable, and resilient seed systems by addressing a diverse range of topics, including-Breeding and Seed Systems for Climate Resilience, Advancements in Seed Quality and Technology, Digital Solutions for Breeding, Seed Systems, and Market Insights, Strengthening Public-Private Partnerships in Seed Sector, Inclusive Seed Systems for Livelihood Improvement, Innovative Approaches for Seed Delivery and Scaling, and Nutritional Security through Strategic Seed Initiatives.

Interested stakeholders can visit the website for more information and register using the link: https://13thnscindia2024.com/index.html

All queries may be routed to:

Organising Secretary, NSC: Dr Swati Nayak, IRRI (Borlaug Field Award Recipient 2023) at info-nsc2024[at]irri[dot]org