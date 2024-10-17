Ministry approves ₹1255.59 crore for the construction of a 4-lane access-controlled Northern Patiala Bypass

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, announced in a post on ‘X’ that the Ministry has approved ₹1,255.59 crore for the construction of a 28.9 km, 4-lane access-controlled Northern Patiala Bypass. This project aims to significantly reduce traffic congestion in the city, enhance regional connectivity, and ensure the smooth movement of goods and logistics. The bypass is set to provide a major boost to the region’s infrastructure and economy.

Shri Nitin Gadkari, wrote in a post on ‘X’:

“In Punjab, we have approved ₹1255.59 crore for the construction of a 4-lane access-controlled Northern Patiala Bypass, spanning 28.9 km. This new bypass will complete the ring road around Patiala, significantly reducing traffic congestion in the city. The project will also improve regional connectivity and facilitate the smooth movement of goods and logistics, providing a major boost to the area’s infrastructure and economy.”