Ministry Achieves Target of Planting 80 Crore Saplings Under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign

The Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change has achieved an important target under tree plantation campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign. The target was plantation of 80 crore seedlings by September, 2024. The target has been achieved today. This has been made possible through collective efforts of Government Agencies, village level institutions, the local people and other stake holders.

Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam is a special country wide Tree Plantation Campaign launched on World Environment Day, 5th June 2024. Under the campaign, people are encouraged to plant a tree as mark of love, respect and honour for their mother and also to take a pledge for protecting trees and mother earth. The campaign aims for halting land degradation and eco-restoration of degraded land parcels.