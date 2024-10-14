Ministries/ Departments of Government of India Participate in the Special Campaign 4.0 for Swachhata and Reducing Pendency

The Special Campaign 4.0 launched by the Government, with Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances as the nodal department, has gained significant momentum. The preparatory phase (16th-30th September, 2024) for the Special Campaign 4.0 completed on 30th September, 2024 and Implementation Phase started from 2nd October, 2024.

The progress of the campaign was reviewed by Secretary DARPG, in the fifth Meeting of Nodal Officers of Special Campaign 4.0 for Swachhata and Disposal of Pending Matters held on 11th October, 2024. The meeting was attended by 150 senior officers, from 84 Ministries/Departments. All Ministries/Departments are participating in the Special Campaign 4.0. Massive participation from across the country observed with cleanliness campaigns made in 1.32 lakh offices spaces (42%) out of 3.16 lakh target in only ten days. 26.41 lakh square feet of space has been freed for productive use; Rs. 21.62 crore revenue has been earned through scrap disposal and 1.34 lakh public grievances have been redressed.

In the first ten days of Special Campaign 4.0 from 2nd-11th October, 2024, the following progress has been achieved:

S.No. Parameter Target in SC 4.0 Achievement upto 11th Oct 2024 % Achupto 11th Oct 2024 Cleanliness Campaigns 3,16,099 1,32,392 41.9 Reference from MPs 4,103 762 18.6 Parliamentary Assurances 1,158 59 5.1 IMC References 137 44 32.1 State-Government References 712 218 30.6 Public Grievances 5,18,313 1,34,072 25.9 Pubic Grievance Appeals 14,733 3,821 25.9 PMO References 904 267 29.5 Easing of Rules/Processes 648 98 15.1 Physical Files due for Review 32,37,605 11,14,291 34.4 e-Files put up for Review 4,17,943 1,24,437 29.8 Space freed (Lakh sq ft) 26.41 Revenue earned (Rs. Crore) 21.62

The Special Campaign 4.0 has gained significant traction in social media with 5,002 tweets by Ministries/Departments on #SpecialCampaign4.0, 314 infographics and issue of 129 PIB statements.

During the review meeting, Department of School Education and Literacy delivered an insightful presentation on the “Vidyanjali” App, which aims to enhance educational quality and foster greater interactivity in classrooms to facilitate donations of computer systems etc. under Special campaign 4.0 by Ministries/ Departments.

Some of the best practices that emerged upto 11th October, 2024 are as follows: