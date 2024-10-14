Ministries/ Departments of Government of India Participate in the Special Campaign 4.0 for Swachhata and Reducing Pendency

The Special Campaign 4.0 launched by the Government, with Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances as the nodal department, has gained significant momentum. The preparatory phase (16th-30th September, 2024) for the Special Campaign 4.0 completed on 30th September, 2024 and Implementation Phase started from 2nd October, 2024.
The progress of the campaign was reviewed by Secretary DARPG, in the fifth Meeting of Nodal Officers of Special Campaign 4.0 for Swachhata and Disposal of Pending Matters held on 11th October, 2024. The meeting was attended by 150 senior officers, from 84 Ministries/Departments. All Ministries/Departments are participating in the Special Campaign 4.0. Massive participation from across the country observed with cleanliness campaigns made in 1.32 lakh offices spaces (42%) out of 3.16 lakh target in only ten days. 26.41 lakh square feet of space has been freed for productive use; Rs. 21.62 crore revenue has been earned through scrap disposal and 1.34 lakh public grievances have been redressed.
In the first ten days of Special Campaign 4.0 from 2nd-11th October, 2024, the following progress has been achieved:
|S.No.
|Parameter
|Target in SC 4.0
|Achievement upto 11th Oct 2024
|% Achupto 11th Oct 2024
|
|Cleanliness Campaigns
|3,16,099
|1,32,392
|41.9
|
|Reference from MPs
|4,103
|762
|18.6
|
|Parliamentary Assurances
|1,158
|59
|5.1
|
|IMC References
|137
|44
|32.1
|
|State-Government References
|712
|218
|30.6
|
|Public Grievances
|5,18,313
|1,34,072
|25.9
|
|Pubic Grievance Appeals
|14,733
|3,821
|25.9
|
|PMO References
|904
|267
|29.5
|
|Easing of Rules/Processes
|648
|98
|15.1
|
|Physical Files due for Review
|32,37,605
|11,14,291
|34.4
|
|e-Files put up for Review
|4,17,943
|1,24,437
|29.8
|
|Space freed
(Lakh sq ft)
|26.41
|
|Revenue earned
(Rs. Crore)
|21.62
The Special Campaign 4.0 has gained significant traction in social media with 5,002 tweets by Ministries/Departments on #SpecialCampaign4.0, 314 infographics and issue of 129 PIB statements.
During the review meeting, Department of School Education and Literacy delivered an insightful presentation on the “Vidyanjali” App, which aims to enhance educational quality and foster greater interactivity in classrooms to facilitate donations of computer systems etc. under Special campaign 4.0 by Ministries/ Departments.
Some of the best practices that emerged upto 11th October, 2024 are as follows:
- Curative preservation of Manuscript “Ramayana”, Asiatic Society, Kolkata, Ministry of Mines
- Wall beautification at Shastri Bhawan, Legislative Department
- Scrap cleared from Recreation room, National Bal Bhawan, New Delhi, Ministry of Education
- Waste room converted into DMF Gallery, Shastri Bhawan, Ministry of Mines
- Art sculpture made out of waste aluminium, JNARDCC, Nagpur, Ministry of Mines
- Scrap cleared from old cooling towers after auctioning through MSTC at Pune Airport, AAI, Ministry of Civil Aviation
- Postman app for timely delivery of services, e-office adoption, use of technology for Digital Life Certificate, Department of Posts