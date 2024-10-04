Ministries/Departments of Government of India geared up for implementation phase of Special Campaign 4.0 from 2nd-31st October, 2024

The Special Campaign 4.0 launched by the Government, with Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances as the nodal department, has gained significant momentum. The preparatory phase (16th-30th September, 2024) for the Special Campaign 4.0 completed on 30th September, 2024 and Implementation Phase started from 2nd October 2024.

The following targets have been uploaded by Ministries/ Departments on the portal as on 04.10.2024:

S. No. Parameter Target as on 04.10.2024 1. Cleanliness sites 3,14,144 2. References from MP 4,064 3 Parliamentary Assurances 1,168 4. IMC References 94 5. State Govt. References 561 6. PMO References 822 7. Public Grievances & Appeals 5,10,507 8. Physical Files due for review 30,17,051 9. Files Identified for Weeding 1,27,800

Union Ministers, Ministers of State, Secretaries of Ministries/Departments have led the Special Campaign 4.0 preparations, and provided leadership on the strategies to be adopted to make the Special Campaign a huge success. Records due for review have been transferred by the Record Officers from record rooms to the Officers concerned for review. Nodal Officers have inspected record rooms to identify records for historical preservation. The National Archives of India has curated an Exhibition “Sushasan aur Abhilekh” displaying the records of historical value accessed during the Special Campaigns 1.0-3.0. The Exhibition is from October 1-31, 2024 at NAI Janpath.

The fourth Meeting with Nodal Officers of Special Campaign 4.0 for Swachhata and Disposal of Pending Matters was held under the Chairmanship of Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary DARPG on 4th October, 2024 to review the targets entered by Ministries/ Departments on the Special Campaign 4.0 portal and formulate the roadmap for achieving the targets. The meeting was attended by 250 senior officers from 84 Ministries/Departments. All Ministries/Departments are fully geared up for the Implementation Phase of Special Campaign 4.0 from October 2 – 31, 2024.

The Special Campaign 4.0 has gained significant traction in social media with over 2600 tweets and infographics by Ministries/Departments on #SpecialCampaign4 and issue of 113 PIB statements.