Ministries/Departments of Government of India Actively Undertaking Preparatory Phase Activities for Special Campaign 4.0

The Special Campaign 4.0 launched by the Government, with Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances as the nodal department, has gained significant momentum in its preparatory phase. The Special Campaign 4.0 enters the implementation phase from 2nd October to 31st October 2024, preceded by Preparatory Phase from 16th September 2024 to 30th September, 2024.

During this phase, Ministries/Departments, nominated nodal officers in each of their campaign offices in attached / subordinate offices/ PSUs / autonomous organizations and trained them on their roles in the campaign. It involved various activities such as mobilizing field functionaries, identifying pending references, finalizing the list of offices for Swachhata Campaign, assessing the volume of electronic/ automobile/ office scrap to be disposed and finalizing the procedures for their disposal. They also undertook plans for enhancement of office spaces, digitization practices, procedures for scrap disposal, sanitation protocols, inclusivity measures and record management practices for weeding of records and preservation of historical records.

The progress of Special Campaign 4.0 is monitored through a dedicated web-portal (https://scdpm.nic.in/specialcampaign4/). All Ministries/Departments have uploaded targets for the Preparatory phase of the Campaign on the Special Campaign 4.0 web portal. The preparatory phase began on 16th September 2024 and as on 26th September 2024, 55 Ministries/Departments have identified 1,64,268 cleanliness campaign sites; 12,78,740 physical and e-files for review; 4,07,704 pending public grievances and appeals for disposal.

Union Ministers, Ministers of State, Secretaries of Ministries/Departments have led the Special Campaign 4.0 preparations, and provided leadership on the strategies to be adopted to make the Special Campaign a huge success. Records due for review have been transferred by the Record Officers from record rooms to the Officers concerned for review. Nodal Officers have inspected record rooms to identify records for historical preservation. An exhibition of historical records transferred to National Archives of India during Special Campaigns 1.0 – 3.0 during the years 2021, 2022 and 2023 would be presented in October 2024.

The Third Meeting with Nodal Officers of Special Campaign 4.0 for Swachhata and Disposal of Pending Matters was held under the Chairmanship of the Secretary DARPG, Shri V. Srinivas to review the preparatory phase activities. The meeting was attended by 184 senior officers from 84 Ministries/Departments. Special campaign 4.0 implementation roadmap was formulated during the meeting. All Ministries/Departments are geared up for the Implementation Phase of Special Campaign 4.0 beginning from 2nd October to 31st October 2024.

Large scale awareness generation and campaign advocacy is resorted through electronic, print and social media and till date, 1562 tweets under the #SpecialCampaign4 and 72 PIB statements have been issued indicating widespread participation in Special campaign 4.0. A collation of best practices under the Special Campaign 4.0 would be brought out by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances as part of Good Governance Week 2024 activities.