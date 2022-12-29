Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang cancels birthday celebration over Corona, does official work

New Delhi : Medical Education Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang spent his whole day in government work, while cancelling his birthday celebration in view of the danger of the possible fourth wave of Corona. Responding to Minister Shri Sarang’s appeal, his well wishers from across the country extended their wishes virtually, due to which the hashtag #HBDVishvasSarang was trending at No. 1 in the country on Twitter.

Minister Shri Sarang took important decisions in a high-level meeting of the Medical Education Department convened in Mantralay in contact of Corona. He directed to ensure adequate beds for the treatment of Corona patients by marking a dedicated Covid hospital in each medical college. Along with this, instructions were also given to complete the INOX company plant at Babai in Hoshangabad district for the supply of liquid medical oxygen within a fixed time frame.

Minister Shri Sarang instructed to ensure RTPCR and RAT testing of Covid and Covid-like symptoms. Along with this, he identified all the materials necessary for the treatment and testing of Corona and instructed Madhya Pradesh Public Health Service Corporation Limited to determine the rates through open tender process. Shri Sarang also instructed to start a campaign to install booster doses in all the medical colleges of the state.

Minister Shri Sarang had decided not to celebrate his birthday in view of the possible danger of Corona. He urged his supporters and well-wishers to send their wishes only virtually and not meet him in person. The effect of this appeal was seen across the country and the hashtag #HBDVishvasSarang trended at No. 1 on Twitter congratulating Minister Shri Sarang.

Minister Shri Sarang interacted with his well wishers virtually through social media and zoom meeting. Expressing his gratitude to everyone, he appealed all to follow the Corona guidelines including wearing masks, applying booster dose to protect themselves from Corona.

Minister Shri Sarang interacted with Corona warriors who rendered their services during the Corona period at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal and boosted their morale and motivated them to be ready in case of a possible Corona wave. Addressing the Corona warriors, Minister Shri Sarang said that in the dreadful times of Corona, they saved the lives of the patients without caring for their lives. Due to their contribution, our country has done the best in the world in the war against Corona. Prior to the interaction, he also launched the booster dose campaign at Hamidia Hospital against Corona.

Booster dose administered in Narela, people congratulated virtually in all wards

On a call of Minister Shri Sarang, booster dose vaccination camps were organized in all the 17 wards of Narela Vidhansabha to prevent Corona virus. A large number of senior citizens along with the youth also got booster doses administered here. During this, LED screens were installed at all booster vaccination centers, through which Minister Shri Sarang interacted virtually with the citizens and workers who came to get booster doses.

On the appeal of Shri Sarang, the residents of the area followed the Corona instructions without any grand event. Free masks were distributed in all the wards of the area. It may be mentioned that on the occasion of his birthday, Minister Shri Sarang had appealed to follow all the Corona rules including wearing masks as a gift to him, and get booster doses.