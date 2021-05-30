Minister Vijay Inder Singla launches Covid ambulance & door to door awareness campaign in Sangrur

Sangrur: Punjab School Education Minister Mr. Vijay Inder Singla launched Covid dedicated ambulance service and door to door Covid awareness campaign in Sangrur on Sunday. Two oxygen concentrator fitted vehicles will be plied under this ambulance service.

“A dedicated team of volunteers will inform and educate people to alley their misconceptions about the pandemic under ‘Zimmewaar Sangrur’ campaign. Our team will make the people aware about the precautions to be taken and distribute ‘Zimmewaar kits’ containing COVID essential products,” Singla said addressing a press conference in Sangrur.

“Ambulance service is crucial to serve and help the people in case of emergency or desperate need”, said Punjab Education Minister, Vijay Inder Singla. The ambulance can be reached out to, by calling the helpline number, 88981-00004.

He also stressed on the importance of getting vaccinated and added that the government is working towards the possibility of procuring more vaccines so that every house can be made completely safe. “We need to stand together in our fight against COVID”, said Vijay Inder Singla.

A COVID war-room and a helpline has already been providing aid & assistance to the people under ‘Zimmewaar Sangrur’. Mr. Singla informed that helpline has got over two hundred queries regarding availability of bed, oxygen, vaccine and medicine and 90% of them have already been resolved. Utilizing the digital sphere, a chatbot feature had also been introduced for the first time to provide an instant response towards the queries.

The initiatives under ‘Zimmewaar Sangrur’ campaign have been placed to provide a sturdy mechanism to fight the battle against COVID-19.

COVID-19 has got a plethora of misinformation and beliefs associated to it. Therefore, with a view to address the doubts and questions circulating within the public sphere and promote the right information ahead, Mr. Vijay Inder Singla has started a video series “Ask the COVID Expert” on social media platforms. The series features Mr. Singla and a doctor in conversation where the doctor provides the accurate information and segregate the myths from the real facts. Furthermore, setting up of canopies is another activity which has been started. It will be placed in the market area keeping in mind an easy accessibility for the people. The prime objective would be to provide any COVID related information or assistance to the people.

Zimmewaar Sangrur campaign was launched by the Education and PWD Minister to provide COVID related assistance to the people of Sangrur.

