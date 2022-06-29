Minister Daniel Vandal announces federal funding to help Saskatchewan businesses innovate and grow

New Delhi : Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

Saskatchewan businesses are significant contributions in all sectors of the economy, both locally and on a global scale. The Government of Canada celebrates the innovation and hard work of Saskatchewan enterprises, and is proud to assist them flourish and succeed.

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced a federal investment of almost $26 million to help 11 innovative businesses across Saskatchewan access the resources needed to expand, improve operations, and create good paying jobs for Canadians. These organizations impact many industries in Saskatchewan, including advanced manufacturing, digital technology, agriculture and agri-food production, and health and safety.

Projects funded today are supported under the Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) stream of the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program, and the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF). Both programs are delivered on the Prairies by PrairiesCan.

The total federal investment of $25,933,033 supports the Saskatchewan economy and is expected to create over 500 jobs, of which more than half will be for highly qualified personnel. This work is expected to result in over $470 million in revenue growth, including over $290 million in export sales.