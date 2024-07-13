Minister Piyush Goyal to visit Reggio Calabria, Italy for G7 Trade Ministers’ Meeting (Outreach Session)

Shri Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister of India, will visit Reggio Calabria, Italy on 16th and 17th July 2024 to participate in the outreach session of the G7 Trade Ministers’ Meeting. During this visit, Shri Goyal will also engage in bilateral meetings with the trade ministers of G7 countries and other participating nations in the outreach session, reinforcing India’s commitment to global trade and investment partnerships.

This visit underscores India’s strategic efforts to showcase the immense trade and investment opportunities it offers, emphasizing its status as a democratic nation with a strong rule of law.

Prior to his visit to Italy, Shri Goyal will be in Switzerland on 14th and 15th July 2024 for business and official meetings with Swiss counterparts. The discussions will focus on the implementation of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) and charting a roadmap for the investment commitments made by EFTA, amounting to USD 100 billion. This visit aims to further strengthen the bilateral economic and comprehensive partnership between India and Switzerland, fostering deeper economic ties and mutual growth.

At the G7 Trade Ministers’ Meeting outreach session in Reggio Calabria, Shri Goyal will articulate India’s vision for global trade and supply chain resilience, highlighting the significant reforms and initiatives undertaken to enhance the ease of doing business and attract foreign investments.

In addition to the G7 outreach session, Shri Goyal will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from G7 countries as well as trade ministers from other participating countries. These meetings aim to explore new avenues for trade and investment, resolve bilateral trade issues, and deepen economic cooperation.

India’s ascent to the 5th largest economy in the world is a testament to its dynamic economic landscape and robust growth potential. The country offers a conducive environment for global businesses with its market-oriented reforms, skilled workforce, and strategic location. Shri Goyal’s participation in these high-level meetings will further India’s economic diplomacy, promoting the nation’s interests on the global stage.