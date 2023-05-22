Minister Piyush Goyal to inaugurate the 44th ISO COPOLCO Plenary

India is hosting the 44th edition of the coveted annual ISO COPOLCO Plenary from 23-26 May 2023 in New Delhi. Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Sh. Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the event. Chair, COPOLCO, Ms. Sadie Dainton, ISO General Secretary, Mr. Serjio Mujica and other higher officials of ISO will also attend the event.



ISO COPOLCO, or the Committee on Consumer Policy, is a committee of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) responsible for promoting consumer interests in the standardization process and for ensuring that standards are developed with the needs of consumers in mind. Apart from other distinct activities targeting enhanced consumer engagement in the standardization process, the mega event that is being organized by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the national standards body of India will also feature dialogue sessions and workshops on related themes.



The four-day event will mark the distinguished presence of the leaders from Government and business sectors and international delegation of eminent global stakeholders. With a people-centric approach and themes such as ‘Challenges and Good Practices for Consumer Engagement’, ‘Empowering Consumers for a Sustainable Future’ and ‘Consumer Protection and Legal Frameworks’ this year’s plenary is particularly important for India and the international community.



The conference will also feature workshops and addresses by several high-level speakers, including ministers and persons of eminence from around the world. Concluding on 26 May, the event will also feature panel discussions on matters pertaining to consumer engagement. It is anticipated that the ISO COPOLCO Plenary is an event that has a significant impact on the global economy, and subsequently, on the lives of people.



The International Standards Organisation (ISO), an international body with 168 countries as members, develops standards for the world impacting a diverse range of business and social sectors. Through their consumer committee on standards development (COPOLCO), ISO involves the wider public in the process of standardization. Therefore, ISO COPOLCO is reckoned as the major international event that brings together representatives from ISO member countries to discuss and develop strategies for accelerating the development of standards for the world.



India has since long been actively involved in matters of international standardization and was one of the founding members of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).



In its capacity as the National Standards Body of India, BIS is actively involved in matters of international and regional standardization. BIS is a member of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and through the Indian National Committee (INC) is a member of the International Electro technical Commission (IEC). BIS is also a member of regional standards bodies like the Pacific Area Standards Congress (PASC), and the South Asian Regional Standards Organization (SARSO) and is under the framework of IBSA (India, Brazil and South Africa).