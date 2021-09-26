Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur announces a month-long nationwide Clean India Drive from 1st -31st October

New Delhi : The Government will launch a month-long nationwide Clean India Drive to clean waste, mainly single use plastic, from 1st -31st October,2021. Announcing this in a tweet today, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports , Anurag Thakur said that as we observe Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence, it is our resolve to create a plastic-free India, an India of Gandhiji’s dreams and as per the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which Swachchta occupies the topmost priority. The Minister has urged everybody to join the drive with fervor and help achieve the goal of Sankalp Se Siddhi.

Anurag Thakur said it will be the largest cleanliness drive of the world in which more that 75 lakh tonnes of waste, primarily plastic waste, from different parts of the country will be collected and further processed in a ‘Waste to Wealth’ model. The drive aims to propagate the mantra of “Clean India: Safe India”.

Individuals, organistaions, stakeholders etc can register at the link below for participating in the campaign: