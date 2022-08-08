Minister of State, Prahlad Singh Patel says, Under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) [SBM (G)] consolidated funds allocation is made for all the components

New Delhi : Under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) [SBM (G)] consolidated funds allocation is made for all the components. The details of Centre share funds allocated for SBM (G) from 2016-17 to 2019-20 are given below:

(Rs. in crore)

Financial Year Funds allocated 2016-17 10500.00 2017-18 16948.27 2018-19 23176.23 2019-20 11938.22

Under SBM (G), for normal programme funds, component-wise expenditure is reported by the States in the Audited Statement of Accounts (ASAs) for both Centre and State shares in a consolidated manner. As per the ASAs furnished by the States/UTs, a total amount of Rs.83,863.91 crore have been utilized for construction of individual household latrines during 2016-17 to 2019-20. Out of this, the Centre share amount comes to about Rs.51,800 crore.

This information was given by the Minister of State, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.