Minister of State, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh and Minister, Science & Technology and MSME, MP Govt, Shri Om Prakash Saklecha to inaugurate the 2-day Regional Conference on “Good Governance Practices” at Bhopal

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with Government of Madhya Pradesh is organizing a two-day Regional Conference on the theme “Good Governance Practices” on March 6-7, 2023 at Bhopal. Around 200 delegates from Pan India will attend the event.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, MoS (PP) and Minister, Science & Technology and MSME, Shri Om Prakash Saklecha will inaugurate the 2-day event. Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG will also address the Inaugural Session. Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Chief Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh will also be present in the Inaugural session. During the valedictory session, Union Minister, Science & Technology and MSME, Shri Om Prakash Saklecha and Hon’ble Minister, Co-operative and Public Service Management, Shri Arvind Singh Bhadoriya, Government of Madhya Pradesh will address the gathering. Shri Vinod Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh and Shri Amar Nath, Additional Secretary, DARPG will also address the valedictory session.

During the inaugural session, a film on [email protected] will be showcased.

Shri NBS Rajput, Joint Secretary, DARPG Government of India will chair the Session-I on the topic “Digital Secretariats-Way Forward”. Shri Bharat Lal, DG, NCGG will chair the Session – II on the topic, ” e-Service Delivery”. Session -III will be Chaired by Shri Nikunj Srivastava, Principal Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh on ‘Digital Initiatives at the Grassroots Level’.

In the post inaugural Sessions, Shri Srinath Chakravarthy, Senior VP, NISG will chair the Session – IV on the topic ‘Digital Initiatives for Ease of Doing Business’. Session-V will be exclusively for digital initiatives of Madhya Pradesh. In this Session, chaired by Shri Vinod Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh, presentations will be made on the topic “Digital Initiatives of Madhya Pradesh”. During this session, Cyber Tehsil and AIML Crop Predictions, digital initiatives of State will be presented and deliberated upon.

On Day 2, Presentations will be made on “Public Digital Platforms – Central Ministries, Departments & States” in session VI, chaired by Shri Amar Nath, Addl. Secretary, DARPG. Session-VII will be Chaired by Prof. Anjali Kaushik, MDI, Gurgaon on the topic “Data Sharing and Use for Socio Economic Development”. Presentations will be made on “Best Web & Mobile Initiatives Complying with GIGW & Accessibility Guidelines” during the Session-VIII Chaired by Ms Alka Mishra, DDG(NIC) and Professor Prashant Salwan, IIM Indore will Chair the Session IX on the topic “Digital Initiatives in collaboration with Startups”. During this Session, startups on ZOHO and DSC will be presented.

This Conference is an effort to bring the Government and Citizens closer through various administrative reforms at the Centre, State and District level. It is being factored by use of digital technology pursuing next generation reforms and innovations with policy objective of “Maximum Governance, Minimum Government”, involving Government process Re-engineering, Universal access to e-services, excellence in digital initiatives at district level and excellence in adopting emerging technologies and use of ICT management