Minister of state of Culture Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi along with Padma and Sangeet Natak Awardees visit display gallery of prestigious gifts of Prime Minister at NGMA

New Delhi : Minister of State of Culture Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi along with Padma and Sangeet Natak Awardees visited display gallery of prestigious gifts of Prime Minister at National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in New Delhi today. On the occasion several social media influencers were also present. The visitors were given a guided tour and each item was explained in detail to all those present.

On the occasion Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi said “I urge everyone to participate in the auction of the gifts and mementos . With this auction you are benefitted in two ways, firstly the Mementos which is presented to PM Modi will be owned by you and a certificate will be provided and secondly the funds raised through the auction will contribute to a worthy cause, the Namami Gange Programme, the flagship project that seeks to conserve and rejuvenate our National River, Ganga.”

She also informed that “The price of mementos ranges from Rs 100 to lakhs of rupees and to make the visit even more enjoyable, guided tours in general and guided tours in sign language for the hearing impaired has been arranged.”

She also informed that Catalogues in Braille are also available for the visually challenged. She also urged to o promote #pmmementos on twitter to make this a successful program.

