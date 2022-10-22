Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan will visit the Republic of Senegal (October 24-25, 2022)

New Delhi : Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan will be paying an official visit to the Republic of Senegal from 24-25 October 2022, to participate in the 8th edition of the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security.

2.​ During the visit, MoS will address the 8th edition of the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security. Being held annually since 2014, the Dakar Forum has become a key event for decision-makers involved in Africa. This is the first time that India is participating in the Forum at a Ministerial level.

3.​ The participation of MoS in the Dakar Forum underscores the importance that India attaches to the peace, security and developmental issues concerning Africa. The visit is also in line with India’s policy to intensify and deepen its engagement with Africa.