Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan paid an official visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil from 7 to 8 November 2022

New Delhi : Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan paid an official visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil from 7 to 8 November 2022 to attend the Solemn Session on “75 years of India’s Independence” held in the Brazilian Parliament (Congresso Nacional).

2. MoS addressed the Solemn Session, which was attended by several Senators, members of Chamber of Deputies, diplomatic corps and international organizations, local government dignitaries, media personnel and friends of India. In his address, MoS highlighted India´s journey over the last 75 years, important achievements including progress made in food production, education, healthcare, science & technology and infrastructure development. Highlighting the major socio-economic reforms undertaken by the Government of India, he also noted the celebrations under the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” and the upcoming 75th anniversary of establishment of India-Brazil diplomatic relations. He also briefly outlined the evolution of India-Brazil relationship over these years, underlining the many opportunities present which could take the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership to a higher level.

3. MoS called on H.E. Mr. Hamilton Mourao, Vice President of the Federative Republic of Brazil and discussed the growing multifaceted India-Brazil Strategic Partnership and the progress made in the areas of Trade & Investment, Bioenergy, Oil and Natural Gas, Defense, and Animal Husbandry. He also attended a lunch hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Brazil and interacted with senior diplomats of the Foreign Ministry.

4. During the visit, MoS interacted with the Indian community at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Sao Paulo. Highlighting the major reforms and people-centric development initiatives being undertaken by the Government of India, he called them to participate in the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in January 2023.

5. MoS also paid homage to the Mahatma Gandhi bust installed at the City Park, Brasilia.

6. The participation of MoS in the Solemn Session held in the Brazilian Parliament was a reflection of the shared democratic values that serve as a strong foundation for the deepening India-Brazil Strategic Partnership.