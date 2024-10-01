Minister of State Jitendra Singh to Chair Workshop for Capacity Building Units on Mission Karmayogi

Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, Shri Jitendra Singh, will preside over a workshop on 3rd October 2024 aimed at strengthening the roles of Capacity Building Units (CBUs) within various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India. The event will take place at the Civil Services Officers’ Institute, Vinay Marg, New Delhi, and will gather key officials including Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Members of the Capacity Building Commission, and other senior officers.

The upcoming workshop is designed to enhance the shared understanding of the responsibilities of CBUs as pivotal drivers of Mission Karmayogi, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB), launched by the Prime Minister. Mission Karmayogi seeks to establish a citizen-focused and future-ready civil service. A primary focus of the program’s implementation is the development of “Know Your Ministry” (KYM) modules—concise online induction courses that help government employees familiarize themselves with their respective organizations.

The workshop will also address the preparation and publication of Annual Capacity Building Plans (ACBPs) on the iGOT Karmayogi platform. CBUs, set up in each Ministry and Department, play a crucial role in facilitating capacity-building efforts, including ensuring the onboarding of all central government employees onto iGOT.

On 3rd October, the Minister will engage with heads of CBUs to reinforce alignment with Mission Karmayogi’s goals and ensure a deeper understanding of the program’s interventions.

This workshop is expected to drive collaboration and set a strategic course for the continued successful implementation of Mission Karmayogi across all Ministries and Departments.