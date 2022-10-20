Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste and Officials from the Ministry of Steel conduct cleanliness drive.

New Delhi : The officials and employees of the Ministry of Steel have conducted a cleanliness drive with the Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development , Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste in the premises and out skirts of Udyog Bhawan in New Delhi today.

Shri Kulaste exhorted the Ministry of Steel staff to give the Swachhata Abhiyaan their all. The Minister then led the team of Ministry of Steel officers and staff to the perimeter of Udyog Bhawan and helped clean the area.

The Minister also spoke with the business owners outside of Udyog Bhavan and urged them to make it a practise to maintain the area around their establishments clean.

Senior officers and employees of the Ministry of Steel have taken part in the cleanliness drive.

All the Ministries of the Government of India are celebrating Special Swachhata Abhiyaan 2.0 from October 2nd ,Gandhi Jayanti, till the end of the month of October.

*****