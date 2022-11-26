Minister of State for Sports and Youth Services Tusharkanti Behera says, Rs 1098 crore estimated for Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

Bhubaneswar : Minister of State for Sports and Youth Services Tusharkanti Behera in reply to a question raised by BJP MLA Nityananda Gond, Behera said in the house , ” Rs 1098.40 crore has been estimated from the state budget of 2022-23 FY for the construction, beautification and development of Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and for other works related to the mega sporting event..”

Besides, a total of Rs 875.78 crore has been spent on the construction of the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and for the development of Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium. Rs 84.08 crore has been estimated for the construction of the accommodation building, Rs 8 crore for the extension of West Stand Hockey Stadium in Kalinga Stadium, and Rs 75 crore for venue management, accommodation, transportation branding, media publicity for the world championship, said minister.

Further, the details of the expenditure borne by the state government for the 2018 Hockey World Cup and said that a total of Rs 66 crore was spent for the conduct of the sporting event and Rs 25 crore was spent for hosting, presenting partner rights fees to International Hockey Federation (FIH)/Hockey India, Rs 18.89 crore for venue and event management, Rs 9.23 crore for media and publicity, and Rs 1.90 crore for branding management, added minister.