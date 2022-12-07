Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar says, Under PMKVY,  24.30 lakh candidates have been provided employment till September 2022

New Delhi : Under Skill India Mission, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill training through a comprehensive network of skill development centres/institutes under various schemes viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Sikhshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), to youths across the country. The details of skill development institutes being run by public and private sector in the country and number of youth trained under PMKVY, JSS, NAPS and ITIs are in the table below:

Programme/Scheme No. of skill development institutes run across country No. of youth trained from 2015-16 to 30.09.2022 under MSDE Schemes (in lakhs) Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 1.0, 2.0 & 3.0) 31788 137.17 Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) (including newly sanctioned) 286 14.65 (Year 2018-19 to Sept. 2022) Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) 14953 88.41 (2015-21) National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme 33146* 16.74 (Year 2018-19 to Sept. 2022)

* Number of establishments

Amongst the schemes of the MSDE, placements is specifically tracked under PMKVY. Under PMKVY, 24.30 lakh candidates have been provided employment till September 2022. However, as per the third party evaluation reports of other said schemes, there is success in terms of placement or enhancement of income of candidates trained. As far as the employment of the JSS scheme beneficiaries is concerned, third party evaluation report of the scheme has observed that as an impact of the training programme conducted at JSSs, the self and wage employment and private job have become evident. The usefulness of the scheme would be further self-evident from the fact that same report has mentioned that 77.05% of the beneficiary trainees have undergone occupational shifts. The final report of Tracer Study of ITI Graduates (published in January 2018 by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, GoI) mentions that 63.5% of total ITI pass-outs got employed (wage+ self, out of which 6.7% are self-employed).

This information was given by the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.