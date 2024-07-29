Minister of State for Minority Affairs presides over valedictory function of ‘Lok Samvardhan Parv’

The valedictory function of ‘Lok Samvardhan Parv’ was presided over by Shri George Kurian, Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying yesterday ( 28th July 2024) . As part of its 100 days’ programme, the Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising “Lok Samvardhan Parv” to showcase the schemes, programmes and achievements of the Ministry and also highlighting the activities undertaken in convergence with partner organisations and success stories under its various schemes. This Parv is being organized at Dilli Haat, New Delhi.

During his valedictory address, the Minister of State appreciated the ‘Lok Samvardhan Parv’ which has proved to be a platform to popularize the schemes and achievements of the Ministry. He observed that the ‘Lok Samvardhan Parv’ has showcased schemes and programmes and achievements of Ministry of Minority Affairs through poster exhibition. Besides unique schemes and success stories of State Channelizing partners of NMDFC were also exhibited in the ‘Lok Samvardhan Parv’.

Shri George Kurian expressed satisfaction that prominent knowledge partners of the Ministry of Minority Affairs viz. National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), National Institute of Design (NID) participated and showcased the artisans supported by them under various schemes of Ministry of Minority Affairs. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) YuWaah also highlighted the work of artisans through young people and their partner organizations. He appreciated the Government E Marketplace (GeM), which has assisted the artisans in providing assistance for online marketing. In addition the knowledge partners of NMDFC viz. Ambedkar University, Delhi have assisted in organizing this event. He also appreciated the Ministry for organizing workshops on various aspects of export marketing through Export Promotion Council of Handicraft (EPCH) everyday, which were attended by the Artisans as well as visitors in the Dilli Haat.

The Minister also appreciated the cultural evenings organized during the Lok Samvardhan Parv, which have depicted the rich cultural heritage of all minority communities such as Singhi Chamm (Lion Dance), Manipuri Dance, Bhangra, Langa & Manganiar, Mando, Siddhi Goma, Karagattam, Phaag Dance, and Folk Dance of Kerala.

It was observed that workshops organized in origami, Doll & toy Making and sketching/paintings saw participation by children from various Delhi schools such as Anglo Arabic Sr. Secondary School, Ajmeri Gate, Guru Harkrishna Public School Tilak Nagar, Jamia Milia Islamia Sr. Sec. School, Hira Lal Jain Sr. Sec. School etc. This would help in inculcating interest in rich traditional heritage amongst the young generation. The added attraction amongst the young visitors has been quiz competition on general awareness wherein they were rewarded with food coupons for right answers.

Lok Samvardhan Parv is celebrating and showcasing over 70 exquisite handicraft and handloom products from various States made by 162 artisans belonging to various minority communities. These participants include artisans promoted under various schemes of Ministry through NIFT, NID and other Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs). Further the artisans have also been nominated by respective State Channelising Agencies of NMDFC. Till 27th July, 2024 the total sales achieved by the artisans was Rs.1.03 Cr.

He also observed that Lok Samvardhan Parv is testimony of the inclusive development programme of the Ministry which has benefitted a large number of persons from all the minority communities, through convergence with partner organization. The Ministry is striving to fulfil the mantra of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwash Sabka Prayas”.