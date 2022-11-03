Minister of State for I&B visited DDK Srinagar and reviewed the work of Media Units including performance under Special Campaign 2.0 on Swacchata

New Delhi : The Honourable Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan visited DDK Srinagar on 28th October 2022 and reviewed the work of Media Units under Ministry of I&B viz All India Radio, Doordarshan, Press Information Bureau and Central Bureau of Communication.

Shri S Sanjeev, DDG Doordarshan, Shri Ajay K Dohare DDG, All India Radio,Shri Rajinder Choudhry, ADG(Region) PIB / CBC and Senior Officers of Media Units were present. Presentations were made on achievements and the constraints faced in improving the services of the Media Unit further.

The Honourable Minister while reviewing the activities interacted with officers on various issues and gave instructions and guidance to improve the coverage of various Government Programmes being implemented in J&K.

The salient points among the suggestions and instructions of the Honourable Minister are as follows:

The Media Units need to give more stress on publicity of the Developmental Programmes initiated by the Government of India and PMO with coverage from the field and feedback from the beneficiaries of these Developmental Programmes. Success Stories from the field which are outcomes of such Developmental Programmes needs to be highlighted More focused programme should be on developmental activities at the District level and review of the outcome of such Developmental Activities. The Govt of India is giving more stress on the Development of UT of J&K and Ministers of the different Departments are frequently visiting the State to follow up actively and review the progress of these Developmental Activities. The Media Units were instructed to give more coverage and publicity of these Government initiatives.

The Honourable Minister also reviewed the progress under Special Campaign 2.0 for Swachata implemented since 2nd Oct 2022 by all Media Units, through presentations. He then inspected the Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar by visiting the Office blocks and premises and gave instructions to improve Swachhata activities further and to maintain it.