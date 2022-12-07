Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai says, Government takes up various measures to protect the lives of minorities present in Jammu and Kashmir, including Security of Kashmiri Pandits in Valley

New Delhi : The Government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. There has been substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021. 14 persons belonging to minorities including 3 Kashmiri Pandits have been killed in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since January, 2022 till 30th November, 2022. There were certain media reports of Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti highlighting their security concerns. Various measures have been taken by the Government to protect the lives of minorities which include: –

Group security in the form of static guards; Day and night area domination; Round the clock Nakas at strategic points; Patrolling and speculative Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs); Security arrangements through appropriate deployment. Inter-alia a robust security and intelligence grid is in place in Jammu and Kashmir to thwart any attempt at the hands of the terrorists.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.