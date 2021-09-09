Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra inaugurated Opening Session of National Conference of CISOs/CROS/Intermediaries in New Delhi today

New Delhi : Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, inaugurated the National Conference of CISOs/CROs/Intermediaries in New Delhi today. Ajay Kumar Mishra in his inaugural address appreciated the active role that the National Cyber Crime Research and Innovation Center (NCR&IC) and Modernisation Division of BPR&D are playing in the field of capacity building of LEAs to tackle cyber crime and cyber security challenges. He further said that the investigation and prevention of cyber crime is a challenging task. On the one hand cyber space has made positive impacts on human lives, it has increased our dependence on cyber technologies and as a result it has also posed security challenges before us. He emphasized on the fact that since cyber space is boundaryless, we need to have world standards in preparations to fight against cyber crime. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah, we are creating a new and robust ecosystem in fighting cyber crimes by even amending the Information Technology Act.

DG, BPR&D Shri Balaji Srivastava, while deliveringthe welcome address,spoke about the activities being under taken by NCR&IC and Modernisation Division, BPR&D for capacity building of LEAs with regard to cyber crime investigation, digital forensics and cyber crime prevention. He said that the Modernisation Division and NCR&IC are spearheading research and development in partnership with leading academic institutions to develop research based tools for LEAs for prevention and investigation of cyber crimes. He also informed about the “Capture the Evidence” Contest for LEAs organised by NCR&IC. The Minister of State for Home felicitated the top three winners of the contest at the inaugural session.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is actively working towards ensuring a safe cyber space for the country. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), founded in 2018 by the MHA, is a special purpose unit to fight the cyber crime and cyber security challenges. The Cyber crime reporting portal, launched in 2019, is one of the most significant achievements of I4C. This portal is a citizen centric crime reporting portal. The national helpline 155260 launched by I4C is helping the common citizen in registering financial frauds.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and BPR & D also attended the inaugural session.