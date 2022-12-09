Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar says, Provision of free essential medicines including insulin through Initiatives like Generic Medicines under ‘Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) and Free Drugs Service Initiative of NHM:

As per 10th edition of International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Atlas, 2021, India has 74.2 million people with diabetes between the age of 20 – 79 years. The Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, however provides technical and financial support to the States/UTs under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS), as part of National Health Mission (NHM), based on the proposals received from the States/UTs and subject to the resource envelope. The programme focusses on strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion & awareness generation for prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), early diagnosis, management and referral to an appropriate level of healthcare facility for treatment.

A population-based initiative for prevention, control and screening for common NCDs has been rolled out in the country under NHM and also as a part of Comprehensive Primary Health Care. Under the initiative, persons more than 30 years of age are targeted for their screening. Screening of these common NCDs including diabetes is an integral part of service delivery under Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres.

Under Free Drugs Service Initiative of NHM, financial support is provided to States/UTs for provision of free essential medicines including insulin for poor and needy people. Furthermore, quality generic medicines including insulin are made available at affordable prices to all, under ‘Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), in collaboration with the State Governments.

The treatment in Government Hospitals is either free or highly subsidized for the poor and needy. The treatment for in-patient care is also available under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) for 10.74 crore families eligible under AB-PMJAY as per Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) database 2011.

The Department of Biotechnology under its ‘Chronic Disease Program supports research in focused high disease burden areas including Diabetes. Diabetes and metabolic syndrome has remained the major thrust area and a number of projects have been supported to gain deeper insights into the molecular mechanisms, addressing associated morbidities and finding novel drug targets for type II Diabetes and Diabetes related complications. The research projects on various aspects of Diabetes are supported by Government.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.