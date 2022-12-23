Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel says, a total of 1,002 project proposals, from state governments and entrepreneurs, under various sub-schemes of Pradhan MantriKisanSampadaYojana (PMKSY) have been approved

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel today said that the Gross Value Addition (GVA) in food processing sector has increased from Rs. 1.79 lakh crore in 2016-17 to Rs.2.37 lakh crore in 2020-21 at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.27 %. The GVA for the last four years and latest year i.e. 2020-21 are as under:

(Rs. in lakh crore)

2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 Gross Value Added 1.79 1.93 2.36 2.26 2.37

Source: National Accounts Statistics, M/o Statistics &Programme Implementation.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Shri Patel said that the Ministry implement various schemes to boost value addition in the food processing sector, generate employment opportunities, augment income of farmers etc. Although no target is set for employment generation, however, the food processing sector contributes 12.2% of employment in the registered manufacturing sector. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries implements the Pradhan MantriKisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY) which inter–alia aims at creation of modern post-harvest infrastructure, boosting value addition, providing better returns to farmers, creation of employment opportunities etc. In addition, the Ministry is also implementing the PM-Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme for providing financial, technical and business support for setting up/upgradation of two lakh existing micro food processing enterprises across the country. A new Production Linked Incentive scheme (PLIS) for Food Processing Sector is being implemented to support creation of global food manufacturing champions.