New Delhi : Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi (MoS) will be on an official visit to Georgia on 10-11 October 2022 and Republic of Kazakhstan on 12-13 October 2022.

2.​ This will be the first visit of MoS to Georgia. Bilateral relations with Georgia have intensified after the historic visit of External Affairs Minister last year. During the visit, MoS will be meeting the Foreign Minister of Georgia, as well as other senior dignitaries to review various facets of bilateral cooperation. She will also be interacting with Indian students in Georgia, who are an important link between the two countries.

3.​ MOS will be leading the Indian delegation to the 6th Summit meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan. As one of the founding members of CICA, India has supported CICA’s initiatives, including by organizing and participating in various CICA activities.

4.​ On the sidelines of the CICA Summit, MOS will also have some bilateral meetings with senior dignitaries and Ministers from other participating countries, including Kazakhstan.

5.​ India has close and friendly ties with Georgia and Kazakhstan underpinned by cultural and historical linkages. MoS’s visit comes at an opportune time as India marks the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties with both countries. The visit will further reinforce the momentum in India’s bilateral relations with these countries.