Minister of State for Environment Visits Delhi Zoo to Assess Health of Elephant Shankar

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and External Affairs Kirt Vardhan Singh inspected Delhi Zoological Park on Wednesday. The main objective of the inspection was to take stock of the health and maintenance arrangements of the African elephant Shankar. He also inquired about the facilities available for tourists, animals and birds.

MoS Shri Singh inspected the enclosure of the African elephant ‘Shankar’ and had detailed discussions with ‘mahouts’ and veterinary doctors. He also fed fruits to elephant Shankar. During the inspection, Dr. Adrian, an expert from Vantara, Jamnagar, Gujarat and an elephant expert from South Africa was also present. There was also a detailed discussion on measures to further improve Shankar’s health and an action plan has been prepared in this regard. To further improve the health of Shankar, he advised the experts from Vantara, Jamnagar to train the mahouts, make requisite diet plan for the elephant and bring about radical changes in the enclosure.

During this, upgradation and modernization of the zoo to global standards was also discussed. Minister of State Shri Singh said that due to the wildlife related policies of the Central Government, people’s connection with nature and wildlife has increased. At the same time, awareness among people about the importance of conservation is also continuously increasing. During this, they also became aware of the activities of Wildlife Week.

He briefed the forest officials about letters written to the South African countries South Africa, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Zambia, Tanzania, Namibia, Kenya, Botswana for a companion for the African elephant Shankar. In a positive move, Botswana and Zimbabwe have pledged to donate the elephant and formalities related to the same are being completed.

ADG Wildlife of the ministry Sh. Sushil Awasthi and Director of Delhi Zoological Park, Sh. Sanjeet Kumar were present in the meeting.